    Hometown friends and heroes take to the sky [Image 3 of 5]

    Hometown friends and heroes take to the sky

    OSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    07.28.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan 

    51st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Capt. Louis Bloom, 36th Fighter Squadron F-16 pilot, left, and Maj. Chris Ng, 51st Medical Operations Squadron general surgeon, taxi out to the runway at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 28, 2020. Both hailing from Randolph, Massachusetts, the Randolph High School graduates continued their friendship while attending the United States Air Force Academy. Rekindling at Osan Air Base, their familiarization flight plans were initially derailed due to Bloom’s motorcycle accident. Ng’s medical expertise was instrumental to Bloom’s full and speedy recovery during the surgical and rehabilitation process, ultimately resulting in finally flying together. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan)

    Date Taken: 07.28.2020
    Date Posted: 08.05.2020 21:14
    Photo ID: 6297868
    VIRIN: 200728-F-PB738-1095
    Resolution: 4906x3271
    Size: 3.37 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR 
    Hometown: RANDOLPH, MA, US
    This work, Hometown friends and heroes take to the sky [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Noah Sudolcan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

