    94th AAMDC Soldiers display resilience during Covid-19

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Malcolm Cohens-Ashley 

    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    Sgt. 1st Class Monique Rincon, the Intelligence Non-Commissioned Officer in Charge, assigned to the 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, smiles for a picture with her sons Quentin (middle) and Cameron (right) as they take a break at the top of Makapu’u Point Lighthouse Trail, Hawaii.

    Date Taken: 06.11.2020
    Date Posted: 08.05.2020 20:54
    Photo ID: 6297864
    VIRIN: 200611-A-GG328-019
    Resolution: 5666x3793
    Size: 1.29 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    Hometown: JACKSONVILLE, NC, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 94th AAMDC Soldiers display resilience during Covid-19 [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Malcolm Cohens-Ashley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan
    Korea
    Guam
    ADA
    Honolulu
    USARPAC
    Task Force Talon
    Hawaii
    Army
    94th AAMDC
    35th ADA
    14th MDB
    10th MDB
    38TH ADA
    Covid-19.

