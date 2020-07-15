Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    94th AAMDC Soldiers display resilience during Covid-19 [Image 2 of 2]

    94th AAMDC Soldiers display resilience during Covid-19

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Malcolm Cohens-Ashley 

    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    Spc. Billie Underwood, a Human Resources Specialist assigned to the 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, concentrates on laying the vinyl on a vehicles bumper on July 15, 2020, in Honolulu, Hawaii.

    Date Taken: 07.15.2020
