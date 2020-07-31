Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard accepts newest fast response cutter

    SANTA RITA, GUAM

    07.31.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Matthew West 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Hawaii Pacific

    The Coast Guard accepted delivery of the newest Sentinel-class fast response cutter (FRC), the Coast Guard Cutter Oliver Henry (WPC-1140), from Bollinger Shipyards, July 30th, 2020. The 154-foot cutter is named after Oliver T. Henry, Jr., an African American enlisted Coast Guardsman who served from 1940-1966 and was the first to break the color barrier of a then segregated service. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of the Coast Guard Cutter Oliver Henry)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard accepts newest fast response cutter [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Matthew West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Guam
    District 14
    Coast Guard
    Sector Guam
    Fast Response Cutter
    Coast Guard Cutter Oliver Henry

