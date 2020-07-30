Coast Guard accepts newest fast response cutter

The Coast Guard accepted delivery of the newest Sentinel-class fast response cutter (FRC), the Coast Guard Cutter Oliver Henry (WPC-1140), from Bollinger Shipyards, July 30th, 2020. Three fast response cutters are scheduled to be station in Guam.(U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of the Coast Guard Cutter Oliver Henry)
