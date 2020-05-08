Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard rescues 2 adults, 2 children south of Southwest Pass [Image 1 of 3]

    Coast Guard rescues 2 adults, 2 children south of Southwest Pass

    UNITED STATES

    08.05.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    The Coast Guard rescued four people, August 5, 2020, from a vessel taking on water 17 miles south of Southwest Pass near Venice, Louisiana. Petty Officer 1st Class Andrew Wagner, Petty Officer 2nd Class George Landrum, and Seaman Todd Clark work together to get one of the children aboard Coast Guard Station Venice 45-foot Response Boat—Medium safely. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 08.05.2020
    Date Posted: 08.05.2020 20:07
    uscg
    rescue

