Coast Guard rescues 2 adults, 2 children south of Southwest Pass

The Coast Guard rescued four people, August 5, 2020, from a vessel taking on water 17 miles south of Southwest Pass near Venice, Louisiana. Petty Officer 1st Class Andrew Wagner, Petty Officer 2nd Class George Landrum, and Seaman Todd Clark work together to get one of the children aboard Coast Guard Station Venice 45-foot Response Boat—Medium safely. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

