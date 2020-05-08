Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard rescues 2 adults, 2 children south of Southwest Pass [Image 2 of 2]

    Coast Guard rescues 2 adults, 2 children south of Southwest Pass

    UNITED STATES

    08.05.2020

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    The Coast Guard rescued four people, August 5, 2020, from a vessel taking on water 17 miles south of Southwest Pass near Venice, Louisiana. A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew and a Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile, Alabama HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane crew were diverted, along with a Coast Guard Station Venice 45-foot Response Boat—Medium boat crew directed to launch to assist in the search. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

