Joint Precision Airdrop System Operations Training

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. – Two U.S. Army Green Berets with 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne) retrieve and assemble the combat rubber raiding craft attached to the Joint Precision Airdrop System during a JPADS and military freefall (MFF) exercise on July 24, 2020, in Shelton, Washington. The JPADS are equipped with a global positioning system, steerable parachutes, and an on board computer to guide loads to a designated point of impact on a drop zone enhancing the Green Beret’s capability to implement multiple platforms for infiltration. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Kayla Hocker)
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2020 21:49
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
