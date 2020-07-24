Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Precision Airdrop System Operations Training [Image 6 of 6]

    Joint Precision Airdrop System Operations Training

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Kayla Hocker 

    1st Special Forces Group (Airborne)

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. – Two U.S. Army Green Berets with 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne) retrieve and assemble the combat rubber raiding craft attached to the Joint Precision Airdrop System during a JPADS and military freefall (MFF) exercise on July 24, 2020, in Shelton, Washington. The JPADS are equipped with a global positioning system, steerable parachutes, and an on board computer to guide loads to a designated point of impact on a drop zone enhancing the Green Beret’s capability to implement multiple platforms for infiltration. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Kayla Hocker)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Precision Airdrop System Operations Training [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Kayla Hocker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

