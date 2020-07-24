Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Precision Airdrop System Operations Training [Image 4 of 6]

    Joint Precision Airdrop System Operations Training

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2020

    Photo by Pfc. GaoZong Lee 

    1st Special Forces Group (Airborne)

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. – U.S. Army Green Berets with 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne) line up to jump out of a CH-47 during a Joint Precision Airdrop System (JPADS) and military freefall (MFF) exercise on July 24, 2020, in Shelton, Washington. The JPADS are equipped with a global positioning system to improve accuracy when engaging a designated impact point and enhances the Green Beret’s capability to utilize multiple platforms for infiltration.(U.S. Army photo by Pfc. GaoZong Lee)

    Date Taken: 07.24.2020
    Date Posted: 08.05.2020 21:47
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Precision Airdrop System Operations Training [Image 6 of 6], by PFC GaoZong Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

