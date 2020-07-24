JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. – U.S. Army Green Berets with 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne) line up to jump out of a CH-47 during a Joint Precision Airdrop System (JPADS) and military freefall (MFF) exercise on July 24, 2020, in Shelton, Washington. The JPADS are equipped with a global positioning system to improve accuracy when engaging a designated impact point and enhances the Green Beret’s capability to utilize multiple platforms for infiltration.(U.S. Army photo by Pfc. GaoZong Lee)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.24.2020 Date Posted: 08.05.2020 21:47 Photo ID: 6297853 VIRIN: 200724-A-BX812-530 Resolution: 1430x953 Size: 224.08 KB Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Joint Precision Airdrop System Operations Training [Image 6 of 6], by PFC GaoZong Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.