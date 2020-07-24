Joint Precision Airdrop System Operations Training

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. – U.S. Army Green Berets with 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne) line up to jump out of a CH-47 during a Joint Precision Airdrop System (JPADS) and military freefall (MFF) exercise on July 24, 2020, in Shelton, Washington. The JPADS are equipped with a global positioning system to improve accuracy when engaging a designated impact point and enhances the Green Beret’s capability to utilize multiple platforms for infiltration.(U.S. Army photo by Pfc. GaoZong Lee)
