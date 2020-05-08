Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Delta Company, 1st Battalion, 173rd Infantry Regiment Annual Training [Image 9 of 9]

    Delta Company, 1st Battalion, 173rd Infantry Regiment Annual Training

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Eric Roberts 

    131st Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Sgt. Jacob Dale, Delta Company, 1st Battalion, 173rd Infantry Regiment, observes a gunnery range at Eglin Air Force Base, August 5, 2020. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Sgt. Eric Roberts)

    Date Taken: 08.05.2020
    Date Posted: 08.05.2020 18:33
    Photo ID: 6297795
    VIRIN: 200805-Z-HK063-001
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Delta Company, 1st Battalion, 173rd Infantry Regiment Annual Training [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Eric Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

