Sgt. Jacob Dale, Delta Company, 1st Battalion, 173rd Infantry Regiment, fires the M2 .50 caliber machine gun as Staff Sgt. Jason Hall looks on at Eglin Air Force Base, August 4, 2020. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Sgt. Eric Roberts)
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2020 18:33
|Photo ID:
|6297794
|VIRIN:
|200804-Z-HK063-003
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|12.22 MB
|Location:
|EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Delta Company, 1st Battalion, 173rd Infantry Regiment Annual Training [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Eric Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
