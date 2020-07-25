A resident of Luce County waits for a COVID-19 test at the county road commission garage in Newberry. The Michigan National Guard Task Force 182 was all over Michigan’s Upper Peninsula performing tests for the coronavirus on July 25, 2020. (Photo by Michigan National Guard Staff Sgt. Tegan Kucera)
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2020 10:08
|Photo ID:
|6296825
|VIRIN:
|200725-Z-FY465-113
|Resolution:
|2100x1500
|Size:
|1.32 MB
|Location:
|NEWBERRY, MI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Michigan National Guard giving COVID-19 tests north of the bridge [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Tegan Kucera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Michigan National Guard giving COVID-19 tests north of the bridge
LEAVE A COMMENT