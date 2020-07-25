A resident of Luce County waits for a COVID-19 test at the county road commission garage in Newberry. The Michigan National Guard Task Force 182 was all over Michigan’s Upper Peninsula performing tests for the coronavirus on July 25, 2020. (Photo by Michigan National Guard Staff Sgt. Tegan Kucera)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.25.2020 Date Posted: 08.05.2020 10:08 Photo ID: 6296825 VIRIN: 200725-Z-FY465-113 Resolution: 2100x1500 Size: 1.32 MB Location: NEWBERRY, MI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Michigan National Guard giving COVID-19 tests north of the bridge [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Tegan Kucera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.