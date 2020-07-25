Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Michigan National Guard giving COVID-19 tests north of the bridge

    Michigan National Guard giving COVID-19 tests north of the bridge

    NEWBERRY, MI, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tegan Kucera 

    Michigan National Guard

    A resident of Luce County waits for a COVID-19 test at the county road commission garage in Newberry. The Michigan National Guard Task Force 182 was all over Michigan’s Upper Peninsula performing tests for the coronavirus on July 25, 2020. (Photo by Michigan National Guard Staff Sgt. Tegan Kucera)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Michigan National Guard giving COVID-19 tests north of the bridge, by SSG Tegan Kucera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

