Michigan National Guard giving COVID-19 tests north of the bridge

UPPER PENISULA, Mich. – One Task Force, two days, six locations, and hundreds of COVID-19 tests provided.

Over the weekend of July 25-26, the Michigan National Guard was providing free COVID-19 testing in six counties of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

“I think there are a lot of ‘Yoopers’ that think that we sometimes get left behind up here, so the fact that we’re getting the same opportunities as other parts of the state is a great thing,” said local law enforcement officer Paul Davis.

A deputy sheriff in the Mackinac County’s Sheriff’s department, Davis decided to come and get a test at the end of his shift. He said that he was tested along with the rest of his department three months ago by the National Guard and he thought he needed another one.

“I’ve talked to a lot of people since then,” said Davis. “I thought it was best to keep everybody, both my family and community safe. I’m a lifelong resident here, so these are all my family and friends that I deal with on a daily basis.”

Like many who get tested, Davis wanted to make sure he isn’t asymptomatic and unknowingly spreading the virus while in public. By getting tested, he is doing his part to help his fellow ‘Yoopers’ – a nickname for residents of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula (UP).

Soldiers in the Michigan National Guard have been providing tests at various locations in the state for the last few months to any resident who wanted to get one. While they have held a few events in the UP, this is the first time they have made such a concentrated effort to test all of the UP. They are helping to keep the UP safe this summer.

“It’s something I can say I was a part of later down the road – I did a lot of COVID-19 tests,” said Pfc. Amanda DeKryger of the Michigan National Guard.

A medic with Task Force 182, DeKryger has been one of the medics who has spent most of her weekends testing the Michigan public and knows the peace of mind it brings people knowing that one is virus free. Right now, with the help of Soldiers in the National Guard, the test also provide data used to help keep spiking numbers of COVID-positive residents in check.

“The fact that I get to be up here helping out the area that I live in is actually amazing,” said Pfc. Chandler Nault, a clerk in the Task Force. “Seeing everybody come together to get tested is great.”

Nault, is from the Marquette area, and he knows the areas where the tests are happening like Kingsford, Crystal Falls, Menominee, Escanaba, Newberry and St. Iganace. In school parking lots, to fair grounds, to county garages, the National Guard was preforming tests in villages all over the UP, all part in trying to minimize the risk of COVID-19 in Northern Michigan.

“In general, the Guard being in the UP is not that unusual,” said Nault. “We’ve always been here and if there’s a time that the Guard is needed, we’re going to be there and that’s never going to change.”

(Story by Michigan Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Tegan Kucera)

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.01.2020 Date Posted: 08.05.2020 10:08 Story ID: 375307 Location: MI, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Michigan National Guard giving COVID-19 tests north of the bridge, by SSG Tegan Kucera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.