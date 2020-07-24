379th Expeditionary Medical Group personnel put a simulated victim inside an ambulance during a routine exercise at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, July 24, 2020. Trainings like these occur regularly and prepare service members on how to respond should a real-world scenario occur. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley Perdue)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.24.2020 Date Posted: 08.05.2020 07:48 Photo ID: 6296706 VIRIN: 200724-F-TJ728-1204 Resolution: 5639x3765 Size: 13.71 MB Location: QA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 379 AEW Training Exercise [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Ashley Perdue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.