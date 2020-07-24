Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    379 AEW Training Exercise [Image 2 of 2]

    379 AEW Training Exercise

    QATAR

    07.24.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Ashley Perdue 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    379th Expeditionary Medical Group personnel put a simulated victim inside an ambulance during a routine exercise at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, July 24, 2020. Trainings like these occur regularly and prepare service members on how to respond should a real-world scenario occur. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley Perdue)

    Qatar
    379 AEW
    Medical Group
    379 EMDG
    379 Air Expeditionary Wing
    Al Udeid Air Base
    AFMS
    AUAB
    US Air Force Medical Service

