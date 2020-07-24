379th Expeditionary Medical Group personnel prepare to evacuate a simulated victim during a routine exercise at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, July 24, 2020. Trainings like these occur regularly and prepare service members on how to respond should a real-world scenario occur. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley Perdue)
July 24, 2020
|08.05.2020 07:48
|6296705
|200724-F-TJ728-1058
|5820x3885
|17.96 MB
|QA
|2
|0
|0
This work, 379 AEW Training Exercise [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Ashley Perdue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
