Tech. Sgt. Robert Lamar, 386th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron postmaster, left, and Col. Nicole Fuller, 386th Expeditionary Mission Support Group commander, right, load outgoing mail onto a transport vehicle at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Aug. 5, 2020. Fuller immersed herself with the mailroom to see first-hand how the section accomplishes their mission. The 386th Air Expeditionary Wing mailroom was rated number one within the area of responsibility April 2020. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Isaiah J. Soliz)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.05.2020 Date Posted: 08.05.2020 04:55 Photo ID: 6296640 VIRIN: 200805-F-XK019-1084 Resolution: 7264x5189 Size: 21.64 MB Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, We’re all Airmen; 386th EMSG commander assists mailroom [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Isaiah Soliz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.