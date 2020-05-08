Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    We’re all Airmen; 386th EMSG commander assists mailroom [Image 3 of 3]

    We’re all Airmen; 386th EMSG commander assists mailroom

    ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KUWAIT

    08.05.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Isaiah Soliz 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Tech. Sgt. Robert Lamar, 386th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron postmaster, left, and Col. Nicole Fuller, 386th Expeditionary Mission Support Group commander, right, load outgoing mail onto a transport vehicle at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Aug. 5, 2020. Fuller immersed herself with the mailroom to see first-hand how the section accomplishes their mission. The 386th Air Expeditionary Wing mailroom was rated number one within the area of responsibility April 2020. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Isaiah J. Soliz)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.05.2020
    Date Posted: 08.05.2020 04:55
    Photo ID: 6296640
    VIRIN: 200805-F-XK019-1084
    Resolution: 7264x5189
    Size: 21.64 MB
    Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, We’re all Airmen; 386th EMSG commander assists mailroom [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Isaiah Soliz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    We’re all Airmen; 386th EMSG commander assists mailroom
    re all Airmen; 386th EMSG commander assists mailroom
    We’re all Airmen; 386th EMSG commander assists mailroom

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Airmen
    deployed
    area of responsibility
    Air Base
    mailroom
    386 AEW
    Kuwait
    386th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron
    386 Air Expeditionary Wing
    Ali Al Salem Air Base
    ASAB
    386th Expeditionary Mission Support Group

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT