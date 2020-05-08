We’re all Airmen; 386th EMSG commander assists mailroom

Tech. Sgt. Robert Lamar, 386th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron postmaster, right, and Col. Nicole Fuller, 386th Expeditionary Mission Support Group commander, left, unload incoming mail at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Aug. 5, 2020. Fuller immersed herself with the mailroom to see first-hand how the section accomplishes their mission. The 386th Air Expeditionary Wing mailroom was rated number one within the area of responsibility April 2020. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Isaiah J. Soliz)
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2020 04:54
|Photo ID:
|6296638
|VIRIN:
|200805-F-XK019-1019
|Resolution:
|4650x3321
|Size:
|10.34 MB
|Location:
|ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
