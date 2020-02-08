378 ELRS perform hydrostatic test

Airmen from the 378th Expeditionary Logisitcs Readiness Squadron perform a hydrostatic test on fuel hoses at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, August 2, 2020. Hydrostatic tests are completed to ensure structural integrity of fuel hoses used on the flightline. Water was pumped into the hose before being pressurized for a period of time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Cary Smith)

