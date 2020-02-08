Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    378 ELRS perform hydrostatic test [Image 2 of 11]

    378 ELRS perform hydrostatic test

    PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, ARMED FORCES EUROPE, SAUDI ARABIA

    08.02.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Cary Smith 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    Airmen from the 378th Expeditionary Logisitcs Readiness Squadron perform a hydrostatic test on fuel hoses at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, August 2, 2020. Hydrostatic tests are completed to ensure structural integrity of fuel hoses used on the flightline. Water was pumped into the hose before being pressurized for a period of time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Cary Smith)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.02.2020
    Date Posted: 08.05.2020 04:16
    Photo ID: 6296625
    VIRIN: 200802-F-LS872-1061
    Resolution: 4428x3162
    Size: 11.02 MB
    Location: PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, ARMED FORCES EUROPE, SA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 378 ELRS perform hydrostatic test [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Cary Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    378 ELRS perform hydrostatic test
    378 ELRS perform hydrostatic test
    378 ELRS perform hydrostatic test
    378 ELRS perform hydrostatic test
    378 ELRS perform hydrostatic test
    378 ELRS perform hydrostatic test
    378 ELRS perform hydrostatic test
    378 ELRS perform hydrostatic test
    378 ELRS perform hydrostatic test
    378 ELRS perform hydrostatic test
    378 ELRS perform hydrostatic test

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    Air Force
    United States Air Force
    USAF
    Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
    Cary Smith
    Staff Sgt. Cary Smith
    hydrostatic test
    Prince Sultan Air Base
    PSAB
    378th ELRS
    378th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron
    378th Air Expeditionary Wing
    378th AEW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT