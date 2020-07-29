Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Carney Park Golf Course opens new practice facility [Image 1 of 2]

    Carney Park Golf Course opens new practice facility

    POZZUOLI, ITALY

    07.29.2020

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Naples

    Capt. Todd Abrahamson, commanding officer, Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples, delivers opening remarks at the Carney Park Golf Course (CPGC) practice facility grand opening July 29, 2020. Improvements to the CPGC practice facility began in March 2019 and involved many NSA Naples departments including NSA Naples public works department, Carney Park maintenance staff, and CPGC maintenance staff. NSA Naples is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to where they are needed, when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Chief Justin Stumberg)

