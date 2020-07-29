Carney Park Golf Course opens new practice facility

Photo By Lt. Jamie Moroney | Capt. Todd Abrahamson, commanding officer, Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples, fills...... read more read more Photo By Lt. Jamie Moroney | Capt. Todd Abrahamson, commanding officer, Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples, fills the inaugural basket of range balls from a brand new automated range ball dispenser at the Carney Park Golf Course (CPGC) practice facility grand opening July 29, 2020. Improvements to the CPGC practice facility began in March 2019 and involved many NSA Naples departments including NSA Naples public works department, Carney Park maintenance staff, and CPGC maintenance staff. NSA Naples is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to where they are needed, when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Chief Justin Stumberg) see less | View Image Page

By Mass Communication Specialist Chief Justin Stumberg



POZZUOLI, Italy – Carney Park golf course unveiled a new practice facility driving range during a ribbon cutting ceremony, July 29.



The remodeled practice facility features new range mats, a covered awning and an automatic ball dispenser.



Capt. Todd Abrahamson, Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples commanding officer, presided over the ribbon-cutting ceremony and had the honor of hitting the first range ball. “I think this takes us to the next level of what Naples is all about. We’re setting a precedence of professionalism and having fun,” he said.



Many people, both active duty and civilian, contributed to the finished practice facility, including Seabees from the NSA Naples public works department. The Seabees helped coordinate the concrete forms for the foundation of the tee line and installed a rebar cage to help reinforce the structure for added support. “I’m really proud of the public works team,” Abrahamson said. “The Seabees did the preponderance of the work, and they did a lot to help get this project in on time.”



Abrahamson said during his tenure as NSA Naples commanding officer he has continuously been impressed by the range of expertise the Seabees bring to the table. “I’m proud to know the true power of the Seabees and what they can do,” said Abrahamson. “You just can’t have infrastructure without the Seabees.”



During his opening remarks, Abrahamson thanked the Seabees for their hard work and praised members of the Carney Park Golf Association (CPGA) for supporting the golf course and guiding the Naples community in a new direction. “The CPGA is doing a marvelous job advancing the CPGA into the 21st century,” he said. “It means a lot to me that they are not only leaving a legacy but also leaving a future.”



CPGA president Kevin MacKenzie said he is excited for the driving range’s positive impact on the course itself and the golfers who enjoy playing there. He expressed confidence that the new amenities will entice people to come out and enjoy the overall golf experience at Carney Park. “When the word gets out that you have a really decent driving range to come out to, it helps expose people to the golf course,” MacKenzie said. “A lot of people don’t know what this golf course has to offer. Given the conditions and the layout, I think that this will be a gateway to getting people integrated and involved in the golf community here.”



MacKenzie, an avid golfer who has enjoyed the opportunity to play all over Europe, said the Carney Park driving range is by far one of the nicest he has ever seen. “I know that this range will be used and appreciated,” he said.



