Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    KC-135 Stratotanker refuels E-3 Sentry [Image 6 of 6]

    KC-135 Stratotanker refuels E-3 Sentry

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    07.25.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Justin Parsons 

    U.S. Air Forces Central Command Public Affairs     

    A U.S. Air Force E-3 Sentry flies over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 25, 2020. Through joint exercises or direct operations, the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing continues to strengthen relationships with regional and coalition partners to defend the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Justin Parsons)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2020
    Date Posted: 08.05.2020 03:20
    Photo ID: 6296611
    VIRIN: 200725-F-GZ700-0012
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 190.82 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KC-135 Stratotanker refuels E-3 Sentry [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Justin Parsons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    KC-135 Stratotanker refuels E-3 Sentry
    KC-135 Stratotanker refuels E-3 Sentry
    KC-135 Stratotanker refuels E-3 Sentry
    KC-135 Stratotanker refuels E-3 Sentry
    KC-135 Stratotanker refuels E-3 Sentry
    KC-135 Stratotanker refuels E-3 Sentry

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Stratotanker
    refueling
    USCENTCOM
    KC-135
    Air Refueling
    AFCENT
    1 CTCS
    340 EARS
    E-3 Sentry Airborne Warning and Control System
    E-3

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT