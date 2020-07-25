KC-135 Stratotanker refuels E-3 Sentry

A U.S. Air Force E-3 Sentry flies over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 25, 2020. Through joint exercises or direct operations, the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing continues to strengthen relationships with regional and coalition partners to defend the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Justin Parsons)

