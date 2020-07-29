Spartan Doctors Continue to Fight Against COVID-19

U.S. Army Col. Jon DuBose (right), brigade surgeon for the 30th Armored Brigade Combat Team, Task Force Spartan, assembles a ventilator for Brig. Gen. Thomas Spencer (left), deputy commanding general for support for Task Force Spartan Shield and the 42nd Infantry Division during a battlefield circulation visit to the 30th ABCT's isolation facility July 29, 2020. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Thomas Wheeler, Task Force Spartan Public Affairs)

