    Spartan Doctors Continue to Fight Against COVID-19 [Image 2 of 2]

    Spartan Doctors Continue to Fight Against COVID-19

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    07.29.2020

    Photo by Master Sgt. Thomas Wheeler 

    Task Force Spartan

    U.S. Army Col. Jon DuBose (right), brigade surgeon for the 30th Armored Brigade Combat Team, Task Force Spartan, assembles a ventilator for Brig. Gen. Thomas Spencer (left), deputy commanding general for support for Task Force Spartan Shield and the 42nd Infantry Division during a battlefield circulation visit to the 30th ABCT's isolation facility July 29, 2020. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Thomas Wheeler, Task Force Spartan Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 07.29.2020
    Date Posted: 08.05.2020 02:04
    VIRIN: 200729-A-ZS194-210
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Spartan Doctors Continue to Fight Against COVID-19

    Task Force Spartan
    CENTCOM
    42nd Infantry Division
    U.S. Army Central
    The National Guard
    30th ABCT
    COVID-19 response
    U.S. Army responce to COVID-19

