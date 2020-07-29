U.S. Army Col. Jon DuBose (right), brigade surgeon for the 30th Armored Brigade Combat Team, Task Force Spartan, assembles a ventilator for Brig. Gen. Thomas Spencer (left), deputy commanding general for support for Task Force Spartan Shield and the 42nd Infantry Division during a battlefield circulation visit to the 30th ABCT's isolation facility July 29, 2020. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Thomas Wheeler, Task Force Spartan Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2020 02:04
|Photo ID:
|6296553
|VIRIN:
|200729-A-ZS194-210
|Resolution:
|3712x5568
|Size:
|3.3 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Spartan Doctors Continue to Fight Against COVID-19 [Image 2 of 2], by MSG Thomas Wheeler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Spartan Doctors Continue to Fight Against COVID-19
LEAVE A COMMENT