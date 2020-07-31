YOKOSUKA, Japan (Aug. 1, 2020) Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) Pets are Worth Saving (PAWS) center held a “Kitten Shower” open house where the CFAY community could drop off cat food and supplies at the shelter for the 46 kittens that are being cared for by PAWS, Aug. 1. Some of the kittens are being housed at the center, spending quality time in their Cat Tree, while others are out in foster homes waiting to be adopted. For 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Taylor Curry/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.31.2020 Date Posted: 08.05.2020 01:40 Photo ID: 6296550 VIRIN: 200801-N-NB144-0024 Resolution: 5073x3375 Size: 9.39 MB Location: JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 6 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, IT’S RAINING KITTENS AT FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA [Image 10 of 10], by Taylor Curry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.