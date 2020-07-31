Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    IT’S RAINING KITTENS AT FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA [Image 2 of 10]

    IT’S RAINING KITTENS AT FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA

    JAPAN

    07.31.2020

    Photo by Taylor Curry 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Aug. 1, 2020) Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) Pets are Worth Saving (PAWS) center held a “Kitten Shower” open house where the CFAY community could drop off cat food and supplies at the shelter for the 46 kittens that are being cared for by PAWS, Aug. 1. Some of the kittens are being housed at the center, spending quality time in their Cat Tree, while others are out in foster homes waiting to be adopted. For 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Taylor Curry/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2020
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, IT’S RAINING KITTENS AT FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA [Image 10 of 10], by Taylor Curry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

