Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    NMCB 3 Maintains Asphalt Batch Plant on board Naval Base Guam [Image 3 of 3]

    NMCB 3 Maintains Asphalt Batch Plant on board Naval Base Guam

    UNITED STATES

    08.03.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cole Pielop 

    Commander Task Force 75

    200804-N-BR087-1003 SANTA RITA, Guam (Aug. 4, 2020) Equipment Operator Constructionman Chase Dixon, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3, operates a 924G front end loader at the asphalt batch plant on board Naval Base Guam. NMCB-3 is deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high-quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. The battalion stands ready to complete assigned tasking, support humanitarian aid/disaster relief and major combat operations throughout the area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cole C. Pielop)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.03.2020
    Date Posted: 08.05.2020 00:45
    Photo ID: 6296498
    VIRIN: 200804-N-BR087-1003
    Resolution: 5405x3603
    Size: 1.81 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMCB 3 Maintains Asphalt Batch Plant on board Naval Base Guam [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Cole Pielop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NMCB 3 Maintains Asphalt Batch Plant on board Naval Base Guam
    NMCB 3 Maintains Asphalt Batch Plant on board Naval Base Guam
    NMCB 3 Maintains Asphalt Batch Plant on board Naval Base Guam

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    building
    seabee
    nmcb
    3
    construction
    front end loader

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT