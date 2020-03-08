NMCB 3 Maintains Asphalt Batch Plant on board Naval Base Guam

200804-N-BR087-1027 SANTA RITA, Guam (Aug. 4, 2020) Lt. j.g. Jefferson Bobo, assigned to Navy Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3, inspects the asphalt batch plant on board Naval Base Guam. NMCB-3 is deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high-quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. The battalion stands ready to complete assigned tasking, support humanitarian aid/disaster relief and major combat operations throughout the area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cole C. Pielop)

