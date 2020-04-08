Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Station Charleston conducts post Tropical Storm Isaias assessment [Image 1 of 2]

    Coast Guard Station Charleston conducts post Tropical Storm Isaias assessment

    CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET Jacksonville   

    U.S. Coast Guard Station Charleston conducts post-storm assessment to re-open the Port of Charleston following Tropical Storm Isaias, August 4, 2020, Charleston, S.C. Making sure the storm did not do any damage to any of Station Charleston area of responsibility is very important to the safety of the public. ( U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2020
    Date Posted: 08.04.2020 19:48
    Photo ID: 6296388
    VIRIN: 200804-G-GO107-1203
    Resolution: 2016x1512
    Size: 736.88 KB
    Location: CHARLESTON, SC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Station Charleston conducts post Tropical Storm Isaias assessment [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USCG
    Charleston
    D7
    Station Charleston
    Isaias
    Tropical Storm Isaias

