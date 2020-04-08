U.S. Coast Guard Station Charleston conducts post-storm assessment to re-open the Port of Charleston following Tropical Storm Isaias, August 4, 2020, Charleston, S.C. Making sure the storm did not do any damage to any of Station Charleston area of responsibility is very important to the safety of the public. ( U.S. Coast Guard photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.04.2020 Date Posted: 08.04.2020 19:48 Photo ID: 6296389 VIRIN: 200804-G-GO107-1205 Resolution: 2016x1512 Size: 629.56 KB Location: CHARLESTON, SC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard Station Charleston conducts post Tropical Storm Isaias assessment [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.