Makin Island Underway

PACIFIC OCEAN (July 8, 2020) – Boatswain’s Mate 1st class Tanesha Washington and Staff Sargent Dylan Anetipa stand safety watch in the well deck during well deck operation aboard amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8). Makin Island, homeported in San Diego, is conducting routine operations in the eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kristopher S. Haley)

