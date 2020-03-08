Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Makin Island Underway [Image 2 of 2]

    Makin Island Underway

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.03.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class KristopheR Haley 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    PACIFIC OCEAN (July 8, 2020) – Boatswain’s Mate 1st class Tanesha Washington and Staff Sargent Dylan Anetipa stand safety watch in the well deck during well deck operation aboard amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8). Makin Island, homeported in San Diego, is conducting routine operations in the eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kristopher S. Haley)

