Makin Island Underway

PACIFIC OCEAN (July 8, 2020) –A landing craft, air cushion (LCAC), assigned to Assault Craft Unit (ACU) 5, transits ashore after departing amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) as part of an exercise. Makin Island, homeported in San Diego, is conducting routine operations in the eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kristopher S. Haley)

Date Taken: 08.03.2020 Date Posted: 08.04.2020