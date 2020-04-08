Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NCNG Engineers Respond to Hurricane Isaias [Image 2 of 5]

    NCNG Engineers Respond to Hurricane Isaias

    WINDSOR, NC, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Lisa Vines 

    382nd Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Sgt. Joshua Walker, a Soldier assigned to the 882nd Engineer Company, 105th Engineer Battalion, helps a resident gather his dogs following a tornado spawned by Hurricane Isaias in Windsor, North Carolina, Aug. 4, 2020. The North Carolina National Guard coordinates with, and assists, N.C. Emergency Management to assess damage and aide civilians adversely affected by the storm. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Lisa Vines, 382nd Public Affairs Detachment/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NCNG Engineers Respond to Hurricane Isaias [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Lisa Vines, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

