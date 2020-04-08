NCNG Engineers Respond to Hurricane Isaias

Spc. Antonio Hall, a Soldier assigned to the 882nd Engineer Company, 105th Engineer Battalion, helps a resident gather his dogs following a tornado spawned by Hurricane Isaias in Windsor, North Carolina, Aug. 4, 2020. The North Carolina National Guard coordinates with, and assists, N.C. Emergency Management to assess damage and aide civilians adversely affected by the storm. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Lisa Vines, 382nd Public Affairs Detachment/Released)

Date Taken: 08.04.2020
Location: WINDSOR, NC, US