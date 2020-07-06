Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Montana Army National Guard Soldiers receive Army Commendation Medal [Image 5 of 5]

    Montana Army National Guard Soldiers receive Army Commendation Medal

    FORT HARRISON, MT, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2020

    Photo by Spc. Emily Simonson 

    103rd Public Affairs Detachment

    Montana Army National Guard Soldier with the 1050th Firefighting Tactical Group, Spc. Ryan Thurman, is awarded the Army Commendation Medal by brigade commander Lt. Col. Kyle Halseth for acts of selfless service June 7, 2020. Thurman and his fellow firefighter, Spc. Graydon Irish, earned the medal for being first responders in a car accident in East Helena, January 4, 2019. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Emily Simonson)

    Montana National Guard Soldiers receive Army Commendation Medal

    TAGS

    first responders
    Award Ceremony
    Montana Army National Guard
    Army Commendation Medal
    Firefighters

