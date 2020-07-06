Montana Army National Guard Soldiers receive Army Commendation Medal

Montana Army National Guard Soldier with the 1050th Firefighting Tactical Group, Spc. Ryan Thurman, is awarded the Army Commendation Medal by brigade commander Lt. Col. Kyle Halseth for acts of selfless service June 7, 2020. Thurman and his fellow firefighter, Spc. Graydon Irish, earned the medal for being first responders in a car accident in East Helena, January 4, 2019. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Emily Simonson)

