Montana Army National Guard Soldiers receive Army Commendation Medal

Montana Army National Guard Soldiers with the 1050th Firefighting Tactical Group stand at attention as Spc. Graydon Irish and Spc. Ryan Thurman receive the Army Commendation Medal from the brigade commander, Lt. Col. Kyle Halseth, for acts of selfless service June 7, 2020. Irish and Thurman earned the medal for being first responders in a car accident in East Helena, January 4, 2019. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Emily Simonson)

