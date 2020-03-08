Diamond Sharp Award winner; June 2020

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Yvonne Reza (center), 58th Special Operations, Wing Small Computers, client systems technician, poses for a photo with senior enlisted leaders after receiving the June 2020 Diamond Sharp Award August 3, 2020, at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico. Reza was recognized for going above and beyond in work performance and volunteering hours of personal time to help the community. Reza installed teleconference applications for nine commanders and support staff within the 58th SOW and raised $600 for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Austin J. Prisbrey)

