Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Diamond Sharp Award winner; June 2020 [Image 1 of 2]

    Diamond Sharp Award winner; June 2020

    ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Austin Prisbrey 

    377th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Yvonne Reza (left), 58th Special Operations Wing, Small Computers, client systems technician, accepts the June 2020 Diamond Sharp Award from Master Sgt. Marcos Silva, 58th SOW first sergeant, at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, August 3, 2020. Reza was recognized for going above and beyond in work performance and volunteering hours of personal time to help the community. Reza installed teleconference applications for nine commanders and support staff within the 58th SOW and raised $600 for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Austin J. Prisbrey)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.03.2020
    Date Posted: 08.04.2020 15:40
    Photo ID: 6296188
    VIRIN: 200803-F-OD583-1008
    Resolution: 3922x2615
    Size: 6.5 MB
    Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Diamond Sharp Award winner; June 2020 [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Austin Prisbrey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Diamond Sharp Award winner; June 2020
    Diamond Sharp Award winner; June 2020

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Diamond Sharp Award
    Team Kirtland

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT