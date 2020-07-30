200730-N-OW019-0013 ARABIAN SEA (July 30, 2020) Operations Specialist Seaman Donald Gallegos, right, from Albuquerque, N.M., and Operations Specialist 3rd Class Christabel Wright, from Houston, both assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59), stand watch in the ship’s combat information center. Princeton is part of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Logan C. Kellums/RELEASED)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.30.2020 Date Posted: 08.04.2020 15:27 Photo ID: 6296174 VIRIN: 200730-N-OW019-0013 Resolution: 4484x2989 Size: 980.44 KB Location: ARABIAN SEA Hometown: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US Hometown: HOUSTON, TX, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Princeton Sailors stand watch [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Logan Kellums, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.