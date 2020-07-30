Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS Princeton Sailors stand watch [Image 3 of 3]

    USS Princeton Sailors stand watch

    ARABIAN SEA

    07.30.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Logan Kellums 

    Carrier Strike Group 11

    200730-N-OW019-0013 ARABIAN SEA (July 30, 2020) Operations Specialist Seaman Donald Gallegos, right, from Albuquerque, N.M., and Operations Specialist 3rd Class Christabel Wright, from Houston, both assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59), stand watch in the ship’s combat information center. Princeton is part of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Logan C. Kellums/RELEASED)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2020
    Date Posted: 08.04.2020 15:27
    Photo ID: 6296174
    VIRIN: 200730-N-OW019-0013
    Resolution: 4484x2989
    Size: 980.44 KB
    Location: ARABIAN SEA
    Hometown: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US
    Hometown: HOUSTON, TX, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Princeton Sailors stand watch [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Logan Kellums, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Ralph Johnson Holds SAILOR 360 Meeting
    USS Ralph Johnson Sailors Conduct Audit
    USS Princeton Sailors stand watch

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    CIC
    Watch
    USS Princeton
    Sailor

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT