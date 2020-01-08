USS Ralph Johnson Sailors Conduct Audit

200801-N-FP334-1030 ARABIAN GULF (Aug. 01, 2020)

Logistics Specialist 1st Class Maryon Cisneros (background), from Miami, Fla., and Logistics Specialist 2nd Cladd Tchagafo Bigakobo (foreground), from Bronx, N.Y., both assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114), conduct a receipt audit. Ralph Johnson is part of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Anthony Collier/RELEASED)

