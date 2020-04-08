Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Station Emerald Isle conducts ATON verification following impact from Isaias [Image 2 of 2]

    Station Emerald Isle conducts ATON verification following impact from Isaias

    EMERALD ISLE, NC, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2020

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Seth Johnson 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    Members of Coast Guard Station Emerald Isle conduct aids to navigation verification and tow a piling they discovered floating in the water to prevent damage to vessels, following the impacts of Isaias, August 4, 2020.

    U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Coast Guard Station Emerald Isle

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2020
    Date Posted: 08.04.2020 15:30
    Photo ID: 6296172
    VIRIN: 200804-G-G0105-004
    Resolution: 756x1008
    Size: 494.54 KB
    Location: EMERALD ISLE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Station Emerald Isle conducts ATON verification following impact from Isaias [Image 2 of 2], by CPO Seth Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    N.C. Coast Guard crews conduct ATON verification after impact from Isaias
    N.C. Coast Guard crews conduct ATON verification after impact from Isaias

    TAGS

    station
    small boat
    verification
    emerald isle
    isaias

