    N.C. Coast Guard crews conduct ATON verification after impact from Isaias [Image 1 of 2]

    N.C. Coast Guard crews conduct ATON verification after impact from Isaias

    ATLANTIC BEACH, NC, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2020

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Seth Johnson 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    Petty Officer 3rd Class Covy Emerson and Seaman Jakob Huerta of Aids to Navigation Team Fort Macon, correct an aids to navigation discrepancy in Atlantic Beach North Carolina, following the impact of Isaias, August 4, 2020.

    U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Aids to Navigation Team Fort Macon

    Date Taken: 08.04.2020
    Date Posted: 08.04.2020 15:30
    Photo ID: 6296171
    VIRIN: 200804-G-G0105-003
    Resolution: 1024x768
    Size: 138.07 KB
    Location: ATLANTIC BEACH, NC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, N.C. Coast Guard crews conduct ATON verification after impact from Isaias [Image 2 of 2], by CPO Seth Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    N.C. Coast Guard crews conduct ATON verification after impact from Isaias
    Station Emerald Isle conducts ATON verification following impact from Isaias

    TAGS

    north carolina
    aton
    aids to navigation
    isaias

