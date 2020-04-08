Petty Officer 3rd Class Covy Emerson and Seaman Jakob Huerta of Aids to Navigation Team Fort Macon, correct an aids to navigation discrepancy in Atlantic Beach North Carolina, following the impact of Isaias, August 4, 2020.
U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Aids to Navigation Team Fort Macon
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2020 15:30
|Photo ID:
|6296171
|VIRIN:
|200804-G-G0105-003
|Resolution:
|1024x768
|Size:
|138.07 KB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC BEACH, NC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, N.C. Coast Guard crews conduct ATON verification after impact from Isaias, by CPO Seth Johnson, identified by DVIDS
