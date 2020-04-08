From Shoulder Boards to Shoulder Pads – Navy MSC Officer helps lead the way

Standing tall in the cloth of the nation…Navy Lt. Mark Fisher, Medical Service Corps (MSC) officer, takes part in a brief birthday celebration of the MSC August 4, 2020. From an initial group of 251 in 1947 serving in four specialties - supply and administration, allied sciences, optometry, and pharmacy, there are now nearly 3,800 active duty and reserve MSC officers, with approximately 44 assigned to NHB, fulfilling duty and responsibilities in 31 specialties. Those 31 specialties are considered indispensable in Navy Medicine, and Fisher – recently returned from an extended deployment to Afghanistan - is but one prime example of the diverse skill and capability of the MSC as they put service before self in helping stop the spread of COVID-19 and provide continual support for operational readiness. (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).

