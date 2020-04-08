Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    From Shoulder Boards to Shoulder Pads – Navy MSC Officer helps lead the way

    From Shoulder Boards to Shoulder Pads – Navy MSC Officer helps lead the way

    BREMERTON, WA, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2020

    Photo by Douglas Stutz 

    Naval Hospital Bremerton

    Standing tall in the cloth of the nation…Navy Lt. Mark Fisher, Medical Service Corps (MSC) officer, takes part in a brief birthday celebration of the MSC August 4, 2020. From an initial group of 251 in 1947 serving in four specialties - supply and administration, allied sciences, optometry, and pharmacy, there are now nearly 3,800 active duty and reserve MSC officers, with approximately 44 assigned to NHB, fulfilling duty and responsibilities in 31 specialties. Those 31 specialties are considered indispensable in Navy Medicine, and Fisher – recently returned from an extended deployment to Afghanistan - is but one prime example of the diverse skill and capability of the MSC as they put service before self in helping stop the spread of COVID-19 and provide continual support for operational readiness. (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, From Shoulder Boards to Shoulder Pads – Navy MSC Officer helps lead the way [Image 3 of 3], by Douglas Stutz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MSC
    navy medicine
    medical service corps
    NHB
    NMRTC Bremerton

