    Navy Medical Service Corps turns 73 [Image 2 of 3]

    BREMERTON, WA, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2020

    Photo by Douglas Stutz 

    Naval Hospital Bremerton

    Birthday well-wished shared…Capt. Ben Schwartz, Naval Hospital Bremerton pharmacist and Medical Service Corps (MSC) officer, reads celebratory greetings from Navy Dental corps, Hospital Corps, Medical Corps, Nurse Corps, and Navy Medicine Civilian Corps on their 73rd birthday August 4, 2020. From an initial group of 251 in 1947 serving in four specialties - supply and administration, allied sciences, optometry, and pharmacy, there are now nearly 3,800 active duty and reserve MSC officers, with approximately 44 assigned to NHB, fulfilling duty and responsibilities in 31 specialties (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).

    Date Taken: 08.04.2020
    Date Posted: 08.04.2020 15:17
    Photo ID: 6296159
    VIRIN: 200804-N-HU933-022
    Resolution: 3710x3661
    Size: 1.72 MB
    Location: BREMERTON, WA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Medical Service Corps turns 73 [Image 3 of 3], by Douglas Stutz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    msc
    medical service corps
    nhb
    nmrtc bremerton

