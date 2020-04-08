Navy Medical Service Corps turns 73

Birthday well-wished shared…Capt. Ben Schwartz, Naval Hospital Bremerton pharmacist and Medical Service Corps (MSC) officer, reads celebratory greetings from Navy Dental corps, Hospital Corps, Medical Corps, Nurse Corps, and Navy Medicine Civilian Corps on their 73rd birthday August 4, 2020. From an initial group of 251 in 1947 serving in four specialties - supply and administration, allied sciences, optometry, and pharmacy, there are now nearly 3,800 active duty and reserve MSC officers, with approximately 44 assigned to NHB, fulfilling duty and responsibilities in 31 specialties (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).

