Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    KC-135 performs last time during UTA [Image 3 of 3]

    KC-135 performs last time during UTA

    MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KAN., KS, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Abigail Klein 

    931st Air Refueling Wing/Public Affairs

    Capt. Derrick Lopez, Lt. Col. Jonathan Flores, Maj. Chris Foote, 2nd Lt. Ben Stone, 18th Air Refueling Squadron pilots, and Master Sgt. Clay Dotson, 905th Air Refeuling Squadron boom operator, flew that last KC-135 Stratotanker flight to take place during a 931st Air Refueling Wing Unit Training Assembly June 6, 2020, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kan. The KC-135 was first flown by the 931st for the refueling of the “Spirit of Kansas,” a B-2 Bomber, 25 years ago this week. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Abigail Klein)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2020
    Date Posted: 08.04.2020 14:55
    Photo ID: 6296147
    VIRIN: 200606-F-FC636-0006
    Resolution: 780x439
    Size: 97.55 KB
    Location: MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KAN., KS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KC-135 performs last time during UTA [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Abigail Klein, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    KC-135 performs last time during UTA
    KC-135 performs last time during UTA
    KC-135 performs last time during UTA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    KC-135 performs last time during UTA

    TAGS

    KC-135

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT