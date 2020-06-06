KC-135 performs last time during UTA

Capt. Derrick Lopez, Lt. Col. Jonathan Flores, Maj. Chris Foote, 2nd Lt. Ben Stone, 18th Air Refueling Squadron pilots, and Master Sgt. Clay Dotson, 905th Air Refeuling Squadron boom operator, flew that last KC-135 Stratotanker flight to take place during a 931st Air Refueling Wing Unit Training Assembly June 6, 2020, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kan. The KC-135 was first flown by the 931st for the refueling of the “Spirit of Kansas,” a B-2 Bomber, 25 years ago this week. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Abigail Klein)

