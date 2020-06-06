Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KC-135 performs last time during UTA [Image 2 of 3]

    KC-135 performs last time during UTA

    MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KAN., KS, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Abigail Klein 

    931st Air Refueling Wing/Public Affairs

    A KC-135 Stratotanker, tail number #58-0124, is sprayed by two Team McConnel fire trucks on either side of the flightline after flying for the last time as part of routine training during the 931st Air Refueling Wing Unit Training Assembly June 6, 2020, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kan. Members of the 931 ARW gathered on the flightline to honor the KC-135R flight to train during a Unit Training Assembly. Though this is not the last time a 931 ARW aircrew would fly a KC-135, the flight marked the end of a long history with the KANZA Warriors who witnessed it. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Abigail Klein)

