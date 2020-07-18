HHC, 83rd CSSB Change of Command

Soldiers assemble for a change of command ceremony between incoming HHC, 83rd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion Commander, Capt. Donald Hodge, and outgoing Commander Capt. Phillip Hoying at ROB Barracks in Kaiserslautern, Germany, July 18, 2020. Soldiers of the 83rd CSSB are currently executing Task Force Willkommen out of ROB Barracks to ensure the safety of both U.S. forces and host-nation communities by receiving and providing logistics support for newly-arrived Soldiers undergoing #COVID19 quarantine requirements.

