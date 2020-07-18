Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HHC, 83rd CSSB Change of Command [Image 2 of 6]

    HHC, 83rd CSSB Change of Command

    RP, GERMANY

    07.18.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    7th Mission Support Command

    Soldiers assemble for a change of command ceremony between incoming HHC, 83rd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion Commander, Capt. Donald Hodge, and outgoing Commander Capt. Phillip Hoying at ROB Barracks in Kaiserslautern, Germany, July 18, 2020. Soldiers of the 83rd CSSB are currently executing Task Force Willkommen out of ROB Barracks to ensure the safety of both U.S. forces and host-nation communities by receiving and providing logistics support for newly-arrived Soldiers undergoing #COVID19 quarantine requirements.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2020
    Date Posted: 08.04.2020 09:08
    Photo ID: 6295628
    VIRIN: 200718-A-CQ961-0014
    Resolution: 3301x1737
    Size: 3.63 MB
    Location: RP, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HHC, 83rd CSSB Change of Command [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Germany
    Kaiserslautern
    510th Regional Support Group
    83rd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion
    Task Force Willkommen

