Col. Aaron Justice, 510th RSG commander, presents Pfc. Kerns with a brigade coin to close out July assembly at Sembach Kaserne, Germany, July 19, 2020. Kerns just recently arrived to the unit after completing his initial training requirements, scoring near the top of the class in each program in multiple areas.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.19.2020 Date Posted: 08.04.2020 09:01 Photo ID: 6295624 VIRIN: 200719-A-CQ961-0014 Resolution: 1541x1860 Size: 1.3 MB Location: RP, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, July 2020 Assembly - closing awards [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.